Southeastern Family Violence Center selling deep-fried pork skins to help domestic violence victims

October 28, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Southeastern Family Violence Center is selling deep-fried pork skins Thursday and Friday to raise money for services to domestic violence victims.

The skins are available in salt and vinegar, cajun, ranch, and regular flavors, and are $5 per bag. They will be distributed at the Violence Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Center is located at 1407 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

“Drive-through service will be in effect due to COVID. Place your order in advance online and call us to let us know you are on the way. We will have your order ready for pick up,” a statement from the Center reads in part.

Orders can be placed through the Southeastern Family Violence Center Facebook page.

For more information, call the Violence Center at 910-739-8622.