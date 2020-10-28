PSRC observes National First Responders Day by giving gifts to the people who serve, protect

The Public Schools of Robeson County’s interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece, right, places a first responder care package into a box Wednesday at Central Office as Amy Haigler, PSRC Parent and Family Engagement coordinator, looks on. The package was one of more than 4,000 the school system will distribute in appreciation of county first responders.
Public Schools of Robeson County’s spokesman Gordon Burnette, left, places a water bottle Wednesday into a care package held by interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece as Amy Haigler, PSRC Parent and Family Engagement coordinator, looks on.
LUMBERTON — The staff and leaders of the Public Schools of Robeson County were busy Wednesday handing out packages filled with gifts as a gesture of thanks to the people who serve and protect.
Some first responders dropped by the school district’s Central Office Wednesday to receive their packages on National First Responders Day.
Each care package was filled with a different variety of items, such as note pads, pens, water bottles, bowls and flashlights. The packages were to be given to personnel at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, doctor’s offices, emergency medical services stations, and police and fire departments across the county, said Amy Haigler, coordinator of PSRC’s Parent and Family Engagement.
The gift items were donated by Positive Promotions, a company based in New York City, she said.
The project was spearheaded by the PSRC Family Resource Center.
The school system was in the process Wednesday of distributing some of its more than 4,000 care packages to first responders, said Gordon Burnette, PSRC’s spokesman.
Large trash bags and boxes full of the packages could be seen in a room at Central Office on Wednesday.
“We created the care packages in an effort to let our first responders know we are thinking of them and that we are extremely grateful for all they do for Robeson County, especially during this critical time,” Burnette said.
It took PSRC staff four days to pack the bags to be given out to first responders, Haigler said. Distribution began Oct. 22.
“I just like to see smiling faces,” Haigler said.
St. Pauls police officers were all smiles Tuesday after receiving a delivery of care packages from PSRC School Board member Henry Brewer.
“It’s very nice for the school to recognize our officers,” Chief Stephen Dollinger said.
“They have a tough job, especially at this point and time, and it’s nice they get recognized for the hard work they do every day,” he added.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins also expressed gratitude for the gesture.
“We are appreciative of the PSRC efforts for recognizing law enforcement officers throughout the county,” Wilkins said.
PSRC’s interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece said she has enjoyed being a part of the care package project and seeing school system personnel and board members work together to help make it possible.
“I’m just enjoying seeing them work together and the response that we are getting from the public has been tremendous,” DeFreece said.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]