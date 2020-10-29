Crime report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force is launching a social media campaign that encourages county motorists to drive safer.

The campaign, which encourages motorists to wear seatbelts and avoid speeding and drunk driving, was unveiled during a virtual Vision Zero Task Force meeting on Thursday. A recording of the virtual meeting can be found at ncvisionzero.org/Robeson.

“We just need to be more effective in reaching folks in the pandemic,” said Grady Hunt, task force chairman and N.C. Board of Transportation member.

Hunt said the Task Force has failed to reach county churches and nonprofits. The chairman hopes to change that with the launch of a social media campaign, he said. The campaign consists of a social media kit with facts and crash data that organizations can download and share to their social media to spread the message. The social media kit can be found on the Vision Zero website.

“We want to try to saturate our county with our message that we’ve been talking about since we started in 2018,” Hunt said.

The N.C. Department of Transportation helped design the campaign’s graphics and messages, he said.

Last year, 43 people lost their lives in crashes across the county, according to the NCDOT.

“Driving down these numbers will take everyone’s effort,” Hunt said. “With the help of your organization, we can reach many more people with our important message. Together, we can save more lives.”

In other matters Thursday, the Task Force heard project updates from Greg Burns, NCDOT division 6 engineer.

Burns said the final stages of work at a railroad crossing on North Odum Street in Pembroke finished this month. The project was part of safety improvements made for pedestrians at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The project includes a median, bike lane and the installation of two roundabouts.

“It really enhances the safety of the area,” Burns said. “It really ended up being a multi-modal project.”

Other roadway safety initiatives include placing thermoplastic tape on secondary roads throughout the county to increase visibility for motorists, especially during rainy conditions, he said.

Another initiative is placing all-way stops at nine locations across the county, which are an “effective” and “low cost” tool to help decrease the probability of car crashes, he said.

The following are locations in the county at which all-way stops will be placed in the coming weeks: U.S. 301 and Powersville Road/Mt. Olive Church Road; N.C. 72 and Chicken Road; Pine Log Road and Norment Road; Shannon Road and McQueen Road; U.S. 74 Alternate and Chicken Road; Meadow and Bee Gee roads; N.C. 710 and Prospect Road; U.S. 301 and Parkton Tobermory Road; and N.C. 211 and McQueen Road.

Also on Thursday, members heard of a program that helps teach motorcyclists skills to improve traffic safety from Sgt. James Pickard III, of the Highway Patrol.

The BikeSafe N.C. program offers a free on the road assessment, and also allows motorcyclists to attend the program for a reduction of charges following a traffic accident.

There have been 18,518 reportable motorcycle crashes and 734 fatalities over the last five years statewide, said Pickard, who is the statewide coordinator of the program. And the program is personal for him.

“I’ve lost friends, I’ve lost people I know,” Pickard said of motorcycle-related crash fatalities.

Teaching motorcyclists the skills to navigate obstacles on the highway and better function on the roadways is one way the program seeks to reduce fatalities, he said.

There are 200 trained assessors across 46 participating agencies across the state, Pickard said.

Lori Brown, state program specialist for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is hoping to start a chapter in Robeson County that will collect data on impaired driving, encourage sober driving and provide services to survivors of the crashes.

“A lot of people think we are angry women on the courthouse steps and that is not true,” Brown said.

The organization provides training for law enforcement officers and emotional support for survivors. And Brown is looking for interested volunteers to extend services to Robeson County.

Rodney Poole, of the N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s Education Outreach division, also presented information to encourage parents to educate teenagers about the dangers of underage drinking.

In other traffic safety measures, the State Highway Patrol will be monitoring trunk or treat sites for traffic safety on Halloween, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis.

”We will certainly be paying a very close attention to areas within the county that are supporting such events as trunk or treat and other such events,” Lewis said. “This activity will keep a lot of the traffic off the road as these options require families to be stationary for extended periods of time. One concern that I would have for these events is that you have large numbers of children in what is often time a small location.

“I would encourage parents and adults that take advantage of these opportunities, but also take the time to practice extra caution when entering or leaving these events because it only takes a second for a child to run in front of a vehicle.”