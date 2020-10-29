Lumberton man wanted in St. Pauls robbery

Staff report
ST. PAULS — Police here are searching for a 21-year-old Lumberton man wanted in an Oct. 19 purse-snatching of a woman at a convenience store.

John Franklin Williams, of Wilton Street in Lumberton, is wanted for common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery, according to St. Pauls Police Chief Stephen Dollinger.

Williams allegedly conspired with Dominique Page “to forcibly steal a pocketbook from a woman” at the Five Star Gas Station and Covenience Store, located at 502 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

Page was arrested Sunday and charged with common law robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy, according to the police department. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts should call St. Pauls police Lt. Michael Seago at 910-865-5155.

