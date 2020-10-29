Kiwanis Club of Pembroke installs new officers

Staff report
From left to right, Shelena Smith, LaRonda Lowery, Faline Dial, Amira Hunt, Rudy Locklear, Dale Thomas and John Revels stand together after the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke’s installation ceremony Wednesday for new officers and directors. Locklear was installed as the club’s new president, to replace former club president Shaun Barefoot.

PEMBROKE — The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke held an installation ceremony Wednesday for new officers and directors.

Rudy T. Locklear was installed as club president. Locklear serves as the director of Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Criminal Justice Technology Program at Robeson Community College. Kiwanis of Pembroke was led in 2019 by president Shaun Barefoot.

John Revels was installed as club president-elect. Revels is employed as a master trooper with the State Highway Patrol.

Dale Thomas was installed as club secretary. Thomas retired from serving in Robeson County Government.

Amira Hunt was installed as club treasurer. She also serves as Pembroke’s town clerk.

Shelena Smith was installed as a member of the board of directors and chair of the club’s Public Relations and Marketing Committee. Smith is the elected clerk of Superior Court for Robeson County.

Faline Locklear-Dial was installed as a member of the board of directors and chair of the Membership/Growth Committee. Locklear-Dial is the owner and operator of Speech N Progress Inc. She also serves District 4 of the county as county commissioner and vice chair of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

Dr. LaRonda Lowery was installed as a member of the board of directors and co-chair of the club’s Public Relations and Marketing Committee. Dr. Lowery serves as the assistant vice-president for Instructional Services at Robeson Community College.

Club officers and directors were installed by Cindy Bryant, lieutenant governor of Division 26 of the Kiwanis Carolinas District.

New members were John Revels, Gino Locklear, LaRonda Lowery, Todd Harris, Caleb Malcolm and Nena Oxendine.

The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke reinstated its meeting schedule “to continue improving the lives of children here in our area,” a statement from the club reads in part.

“One hour of volunteer time can create a lifetime of opportunities for a child. Kiwanis is designed for individuals who desire personal involvement in the leadership and improvement of their community, and I am confident each of you shares this belief,” said Rudy T. Locklear, club president.