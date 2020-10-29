Groundbreaking planned as Pembroke downtown revitalization begins

October 29, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The Town of Pembroke will hold a brief ceremony Nov. 6 to celebrate and mark the start of public downtown revitalization improvements in its downtown district.

The groundbreaking will take place on Union Chapel Road between Second and Third streets at 3 p.m.

The streetscape design — including new brick sidewalks, improved lighting, utility upgrades and landscaping — will create a safer, more inviting street for residents and visitors.

The project is the first in a series of downtown public improvement projects and will coincide with the opening of the A.S. Thomas Center, a 36,000-square-foot mixed-use development that will feature retail, restaurants, and student apartment-style housing, scheduled to open partially in January 2021.