Pet of the week

October 30, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Sable is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. She is a female, adult, shepherd mix who is about 2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. Sable is very friendly and easygoing. The adoption fee is $25, cash or check, which includes the rabies vaccination. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St.Pauls. The telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

