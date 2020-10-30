Private Applicator V training to be offered online

October 30, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON —The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center will be offering Private Applicator Recertification V Credit Training online Nov. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The recertification deadline for private applicators for 2020 has been extended through Nov. 30. In order to accommodate those needing credit hours, the Extension has added several opportunities for applicators to attain their recertification credits.

Because of space and participant limitations for in-person trainings brought on by COVID-19 restrictions, the Extension is offering an online training session to accommodate the large number of farmers still needing V credits for recertification purposes. Training will provide information on Worker Protection Standard revisions, auxin herbicides, protecting pollinators, proper nozzle tip selection and basics of air-purifying respirators.

Two hours of recertification credits in categories Private Applicator V Credits available.

Registration is required to get access to and credit for the class/recertification. Attendance via webcam is required and will be monitored throughout the online training. Computers, tablets or smartphones can be used. Those with blank screens will not receive credit for this training. If multiple people watch via one device, only the person registered will get credit for recertification purposes.

For mobile devices and tablets, participants must download the free Zoom app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store before use.

For more information, contact Mac Malloy at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]