Getting ready to Crawl

October 30, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Caroline Lloyd, outreach specialist for the Robeson County Public Library, decorates a tree Friday afternoon ahead of the library’s Halloween Candy Crawl. The event that was set to start at 6 p.m. Friday featured prizes, crafts and more than 12,000 pieces of candy to be distributed among participating children.

