Registration for Empty Stocking Fund set for Friday at DSS

October 30, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report
<p>Dial</p>

Dial

LUMBERTON — The COVID-19 pandemic will not slow efforts by The Robesonian and Robeson County Department of Social Services to bring smiles to needy children this Christmas, as registration for the annual Empty Stocking Fund begins Friday

The Empty Stocking Fund was established by The Robesonian in the late 1970s as a way to help needy children during Christmas. Children up to age 15 can benefit from the fund, which gives each eligible child a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. Children who received vouchers in 2019 are not eligible to apply for a voucher this year.

People wishing to benefit from the Empty Stocking Fund this year can pick up a registration or register 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at a tent near the DSS building, which is on N.C. 711 just west of Interstate 95. The deadline to return applications to DSS is Nov. 16. Addresses and contact information must be provided along with a list of all household members and household income. Applications can be returned by mail or through a drop box at the front of the DSS building.

The Robesonian will begin taking donations for the fund that same week.

“COVID-19 has taken much from us. However, we refuse to allow it take the joy and spirit of Christmas from our children. We will continue to assist with the implementation of our Annual Empty Stocking Fund,” said Anthony Dial, program manager for Child Support at DSS.

The Robesonian seeks each year to collect more than the $87,503, the most money raised in a single year, raised during the 2018 campaign. The fund helped about 1,800 children that year.

In 2019, the fund collected $74,197, enough to serve more than 1,400 children. The 2019 total marked the third highest total in the fund’s history.

Dial, who has worked with DSS for more than 20 years, said the agency receives 800 to 1,000 applications each year from many families who rely on the Fund to buy Christmas gifts for their children.

“These families are always humbled and appreciative of the help. Some say they would not have had gifts for their children for Christmas if it were not for the Empty Stocking Fund,” Dial said.

“Some cannot believe that the Empty Stocking Fund is solely funded by individuals, groups or employers who just want to make a family’s Christmas better,” he added.

And the Child Support program manager said he receives a satisfaction in helping those families.

“I look forward to it because I feel like I’m making a difference,” Dial said.

The Empty Stocking Fund is a worthwhile service because it helps children, he said.

We at DSS are proud to be a part of the process,” Dial said.

For more information on applying for assistance from the fund, contact Dial by email at [email protected] or call 910-671-3500.