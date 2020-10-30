ABC permits suspended after history of violence at Maxton store

Staff report

MAXTON — A Maxton convenience store’s ABC permits have been suspended after fights, shootings, and hundreds of calls for service, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The suspension is the result of an investigation by agents with the Alcohol Law Enforcement, a division of the state DPS. In the past two years, police have responded to the Minit Shop, located at 207 Middle St. in Maxton, more than 400 times, according to DPS.

Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents collected numerous signed affidavits from officers and from Robeson County EMS personnel who won’t respond to the business without law enforcement present, according to DPS. Since obtaining ABC permits in 2016, Maxton police officers have been shot at and assaulted while responding to 911 calls.

The most recent incident took place Oct. 24, when Maxton Police Department officers heard between 15 and 40 gunshots coming from the Minit Shop, which is less than a mile from the police department. Upon arrival, officers found numerous patrons carrying handguns and AR-style rifles.

Because of the violence and drain on law enforcement resources, ALE special agents requested assistance from the NC Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to immediately suspend Minit Shop’s ABC permits, and ensure the location cannot sell alcoholic beverages in the future.

“Minit Shop has ignored responsibility and displayed a history of both criminal and civil violations throughout 2020,” Special Agent in Charge Derwin Brayboy said. “In a joint investigation with Maxton Police Department, NCALE in collaboration with the ABC Commission, this summary suspension will create a safer community in Maxton.”

The Oct. 24 shooting is still under investigation with the Maxton Police Department.