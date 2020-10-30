ABC permits suspended after history of violence at Maxton store

LUMBERTON — It took four years, but city leaders soon will have state grant money that will help them bring new life to an industrial site that has lain dormant since being flooded by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

The City of Lumberton has been awarded $250,000 to buy and rehabilitate the Scottish Packing Company site at 512 Kinlaw St. The money is part of $542,021 in grant money awarded through the Environmental Enhancement Grant program to protect and improve the environment in Bladen, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson counties.

But, the money won’t be used to reopen the plant owned by Lee Stevens, said Brandon Love, deputy city manger. The plant, built in 1950 on the banks of the Lumber River, was closed permanently after Matthew flooded it. It was flooded again by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.

“It was pretty much a fixture in South Lumberton,” Love said.

Nor was rehabilitating the property the city’s primary purpose for pursuing the money.

“We’ve been working really hard for the past four years to find funding to help Mr. Stevens with his situation,” Love said.

In the wake of the two hurricanes, there developed plenty of funding sources to help remove, raise or rebuild private residences, Love said. But there are no real sources of disaster relief funding for small businesses, except loans from the Small Business Administration.

Redevelopment of the site is not feasible because it sits in a floodplain and city flood prevention ordinances do not allow the site to be redeveloped, Love said. Stephens is sitting on a facility and land he can’t use because it’s going to flood, and the levee at the site won’t protect it.

This situation led the city to come up with a plan and to apply for the grant to help fund the plan.

The plan is for the city to buy the 11.76 acres of land; clear away most of the existing structures, including the meat packing facility, storage buildings and the parking lot; and turn the property into green space and a recreation area, complete with boat ramp.

“A majority of that would be removed with the grant,” he said.

However, exactly what will be done to turn the Scottish site into a functioning piece of recreational property won’t be determined until after the NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab completes its work on the creation and implementation of the “Lumberton Loop,” a part of the lab’s Floodprint recommendations to the city.

The Loop concept was adopted by Lumberton City Council in March 2019 and combines large pieces of city-controlled property and conservation easements with select acquisitions of flood-prone properties in critical locations to create a contiguous trail system that is 8.5-miles long and encompasses more than 806 acres, of which more than 99% is in the 100-year floodplain.

To date, the city and project partners have secured more than $280,000 in external funding, and have acquired more than 16 acres of private land as part of early stage implementation efforts in fulfillment of the Floodprint recommendations, according to information from city government.

The city also has identified external funding sources to help pay for the Scottish Packing rehabilitation project that is estimated to cost $875,730. One source is the Conservation Fund, and another is the Duke Energy Foundation.

The deputy city manager said he had no idea if the city will have to take money from its budget to help pay for the project.

“I hope not,” he said.

What is hoped is that once the Scottish Packing site is rehabilitated city leaders can persuade the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation to make the property part of Lumber River State, which runs along the Lumber River in Scotland, Hoke, Robeson and Columbus counties. It covers 13,659 acres along a 115-mile stretch of the Lumber River, and Lumberton sits in the middle of it.

City leaders have said for years the Lumber River is an underutilized asset, Love said. Turning the Scottish property into a recreational site is part of the city’s plan to make better use of the Lumber River. The Riverwalk in downtown Lumberton is part of that plan. Another part is working with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to enhance the boat ramp and build a wooden fishing pier at James L. Stephens Memorial Park on Riverside Drive.

“We’re starting to leverage the asset the Lumber River really is,” Love said.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced the grant awards, and according to his office the attorney general plans to award nearly $3 million in grants to 22 grantees. That includes 10 construction projects; five planning, research and education projects; three land acquisition projects; and four small grants.

Of the award to Lumberton, Stein said, “This exciting project is a shot in the arm to Lumberton, which has suffered as a result of recent hurricanes Matthew and Florence. I am excited to see how improving this site fosters community engagement, activity, and education.”

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis thanked Stein for the award.

“These generous funds will no doubt facilitate continued recovery in South Lumberton following hurricanes Matthew and Florence, by helping to create a scenic area for community gathering, environmental education, and enhanced access to the Lumber River,” Davis said.

In Bladen County the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission will receive $250,000 to educate commercial agricultural producers about and implement conservation farming techniques, including field buffers, native plantings, prescribed burn, and restoration of longleaf pine savannas.