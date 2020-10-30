County Health Department says 108 new COVID-19 cases reported in two days

LUMBERTON — There have been 108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Robeson County in the past two days.
The county Health Department reported this statistic Friday, the last work day of a week that saw the number of coronavirus-related deaths rise to 101. Since the pandemic started 6,121 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are clusters related to sports teams mingling at a party and to a long-term care facility, said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. The White House Weekly Report lists Lumberton as a metro area and Robeson as a county that are in the red zone, or the worst zone.
“Additionally Robeson is listed as the sixth worst county for cases over the last three weeks,” Smith said. “Testing over that period was less than what occurred in July locally, so this is not the reason. The positivity rate has climbed to over 12%. And people who test positive refuse to quarantine or to give contact names. So the cycle will continue.”
The North Carolina government has started calling churches asking them to be responsible and to share resources, he said.
“Robeson was one of counties identified with this concern, which has been shared numerous times by this report,” Smith said. “And the good news is that it will be dark at five o’clock next week. Wait, that is not good news, but maybe that is what is meant by a ‘Dark Winter’ is coming? I don’t think so.”
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of 11:30 a.m. Friday 2,809 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the state, down from 14,053 new cases the week before. Since the pandemic began, 271,830 state residents have tested positive and 4,332 have died. As of Friday, 1,196 state residents were hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
Southeastern Health reported Friday that 17 patients were in isolation at Southeastern Regional Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19, down from the 16 reported Oct. 23. Two patients were in isolation and under investigation, and 24 Southeastern Health employees were in quarantine as of Friday.
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke reported that as of 5 p.m. Friday there were 56 active cases among its student body, 10 among faculty and staff, and none among subcontractors. Since the semester began Aug. 3, 318 students, 28 faculty and staff, and 10 subcontractors have tested positive.
In other virus-related news, NCDHHS has launched a new advertisement as part of the statewide “Whatever Your Reason” campaign. The television commercial urges everyone to ask themselves one simple question when deciding when to wear a mask: “Will I be with anyone I don’t live with?” affirming, “If the answer is yes, get behind the mask.”
“As we head into cooler months, we do not want to see our case counts continue to rise,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary. “The most effective thing we can all do to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to get behind the mask. Whenever North Carolinians are gathering with family or friends — or anyone they don’t live with — it’s critical that everyone do their part and wear a mask.”
This new advertisement will air statewide and compliment current radio announcements, online and social media advertisements and out-of-home advertisements at bus stops, convenience stores and gas stations, according to NCDHHS. The “Whatever Your Reason” campaign was informed by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill researchers and statewide online focus groups, which showed that North Carolinians have personal reasons for wearing a mask, including avoiding the spread of COVID-19 (77%), wanting to protect their community (72%) and families (71%), and feeling a sense of responsibility (72%).
In addition, NCDHHS has issued guidance for get-togethers to help organizers and attendees minimize the risk for COVID-19 transmission. Even in small groups of close friends or extended family, it is critical all North Carolinians wear a mask whenever they are in close contact with anyone outside their immediate household, according to the state health agency.
“As options for outdoor gatherings are limited as the weather changes, it is more important than ever North Carolinians use the tools we have to slow the spread of the virus: wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing your hands often,” a NCDHHS release reads in part.