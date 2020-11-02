Lumberton City Council scheduled to meet Wednesday

November 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The meeting, which will is to start at 11 a.m., will be livestreamed on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page.

During the meeting, a public hearing will be held for a North Carolina Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Infrastructure Application for FY 2020-21, which will request up to $2 million for sewer improvements in the city. A public hearing also will be held for economic incentives for Project Blue Jay, an expansion of Graphic Packaging International.

Other matters to be discussed in the meeting are sale and donation of Scottish Packing Property, acceptance of a $250,000 Environmental Enhancement Grant, authorization of N.C. Department of Transportation to install interstate lighting from Exit 17 south to Exit 13 and the approval of a name for the West Lumberton Resource Center.