Halloween greeting

November 2, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Dakota Garner, a member of Deep Branch Fire-Rescue, greets visitors Saturday at a trunk or treat event at the unit’s headquarters. More than 7,000 treat bags were given out by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, on top of the treats handed out by participating fire and police department personnel who took part in the Sheriff’s Office’s trunk or treat events at 30 locations across the county. Turn to page 6A to see more photos from trunk or treat events.

