Halloween in Robeson County

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Shane Jones, left, and Lt. Ricky Williams stand near a trailer full of trunk or treaters during the trunk or treat event at Noah Woods Park in Red Springs. The hayride was not sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, but was operated by a family who attended the event.
Robeson County sheriff’s Deputy Seth Jones smiles for a photo with daughter Kennedi Jones ahead of the Sheriff’s Office’s countywide trunk or treat event Saturday.
Skeletons light up the night Saturday during a trunk or treat event at the Fairmont Police Department, as police officers, sheriff’s deputies, local first responders and community members participate in one of the 30 trunk or treat locations organized by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Lumberton Rescue and EMS volunteer Nick Stone and event volunteer Chelsea Smith helped distribute more than 500 treat bags to county children who stopped by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office during its trunk or treat event Saturday.
Robeson County sheriff’s Lt. Bruce Meares waves Saturday at Allenton Fire Department personnel during the countywide trunk or treat organized by the Sheriff’s Office.
Robeson Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy cadets have a photo taken with children of the Robeson County Day Camp on Friday after delivering candy and 45 hand-painted baskets to the children.
St. Pauls Branch Assistant Asia Carter passes out prizes Friday to participants during the Robeson County Public Library’s Halloween Candy Crawl event.
Robeson County Public Library Outreach Specialist Caroline Lloyd gives children Halloween tote bags Friday during the Halloween Candy Crawl event. A total of 138 children were served during the event that featured crafts, candy, prizes, books and dancing.
“Elvis” made an appearance Saturday at the Fairmont Police Department to deliver smiles and treats to community members who attended the trunk or treat event.
Cars line up in the parking lot Saturday evening as Fairmont police officers participate in the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s countywide trunk or treat event. The town served more than 300 children.
