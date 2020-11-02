Pembroke Town Council OKs site plan for new medical office

Related Articles
PEMBROKE — Town Council here approved site plans Monday for a new medical office that will be developed by Scotland Health Care System.
The Pembroke Family Practice and Urgent Care will be a 11,500-square-foot facility, located at 410 South Jones St. Services from the existing Pembroke Family Practice will be moved to the new facility that is estimated to be complete by the winter of 2021.
Town Manager Tyler Thomas said the existing facility, which is about 9,000 square feet in size, will be remodeled and fitted for a medical office that performs specialty procedures.
“It certainly is a beautiful building,” Mayor Greg Cummings said. “There’s a lot of nice things coming here to Pembroke.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 1.
Also Monday, the Council approved a resolution to apply for up to $2 million in funding through the Community Development Block Grant-Infrastructure program, after holding a public hearing on the matter.
The money will be used to address old and deteriorating mechanical equipment, and gravity sewer lines, all of which are operating beyond the recommended service life. The project includes rehabilitation and/or replacement of about 3,780 linear of sewer lines along portions of Barker, Clifton, Pine, Vance, Blaine, Third, Morrison, McInnis and Chavis streets.
Thomas said that award approval will be announced in the spring.
Council members added language to Article 9 Section 19-9 of the town’s Unified Development Ordinance that addresses the lighting of buildings and landscaping. The amendments include adding definitions to “cut-off lighting,” “glare” and “shield fixtures.”
Another amendment includes adding a subsection that reads, “The use of laser light source, searchlights, or any similar high intensity light for outdoor advertisement or entertainment is prohibited.”
The amendments were in response to a complaint about lighting installed at Melecio’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant on Third Street not being in compliance with the town’s UDO.
The UDO states, “Lighting fixtures shall be selected, located, aimed, and shielded so that direct illumination is focused exclusively on the building façade, plantings, and other intended site feature and away from adjoining properties and the public street right-of-way.”
“This just adds additional clarity to the ordinance,” Thomas said.
The council reviewed and approved a site plan for the A.S. Thomas Center parking lot. The lot will be located to the rear of a 36,000-square-foot, mixed-use development that will feature stores, restaurants and student apartment-style housing, with a total of 34 bedrooms. Developed by Thomas Properties Group in partnership with Metcon Buildings and Infrastructure, the development is the first in a series of planned downtown revitalization projects.
The Council decided not to set a public hearing date to consider a request to rezone a parcel of land along Britton, Marcus, Anita and Jaycee Hut roads to allow for mobile home usage.
Thomas gave council members the option of considering a mass rezoning of the entire parcel or have individual lot owners from the property come before the Council to make requests for specific rezoning.
Councilman Ryan Sampson made the motion to have individuals make their own requests. The motion was approved.
Also Monday, the Council:
— Appointed Alaina Malcolm and Dustin Marcinsky to the Pembroke Fire Department’s Relief Fund board of trustees. The Relief Fund is used to provide firefighters financial relief in times of hardship.
— Made note of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Union Chapel Streetscape improvements, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. As part of the project, the town plans to redevelop the streetscape along Union Chapel Road from Second Street to Third Street, adding new brick sidewalks, improved lighting, street furniture and landscaping.
— Presented the Pembroke Fire Department a certificate honoring its achievement of improving its rating from a Class 7 to a Class 5.
Tomeka Sinclair ca be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.