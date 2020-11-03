Crime report

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

N.C. Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole, West Fifth Street, Lumberton; Joshua Newburry, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Carolina Rivera, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs; Anthony Locklear, Evelyns Drive, Lumberton; and Tanisha Brewer, N.C. 71, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mountain Creek Contractors Inc., U.S. 301 North, Parkton; and Yadira Lopez-Molina, Old Red Springs Road, Red Springs.

Chase Leggett reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an armed robbery that occurred on Van Born Drive in Lumberton.