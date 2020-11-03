County DSS to distribute Empty Stocking Fund applications Friday

November 3, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Department of Social Services reminds interested residents that applications for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund campaign will be distributed Friday.

The applications will be given in first-come, first-served order from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a tent set up between the flag poles and the customer entrance at the DSS office located on N.C. 711 just west of Interstate 95. Applications must be completed and returned to DSS by the close of business on Nov. 16. Applicants are asked to place applications in the drop box outside the DSS office in order to reduce traffic in the building.

The applications will be in English and Spanish. Returned applications must be legible, and an accurate mailing address must be entered. All household members and each household’s income must be listed on the application.

Children from birth to the age of 15 are eligible to receive a $50 voucher that can be used for the purchase of Christmas gifts. Children who received a voucher through the Fund in 2019 are not eligible to apply this year.

The Empty Stocking Fund was established by The Robesonian in the late 1970s as a way to help needy children during Christmas. The newspaper will begin taking donations for the fund the week of Nov. 16.

For more information on applying for assistance from the fund, contact Anthony Dial by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-671-3500.