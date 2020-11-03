Local man faces prison time after pleading guilty in gambling case

November 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH – A 26-year-old Robeson County man pled guilty Monday to involvement in an illegal gambling business operated in 2018 and faces imprisonment and a fine.

Keaton Chamers Oxendine pled guilty to aiding and abetting an illegal gambling business in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1955 and 2, according to Robert J. Higdon Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Oxendine faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“According to the indictment, from in or around 2018, and continuing up to on or about July 23, 2018, Oxendine did unlawfully conspire with others to conduct an illegal gambling business involving video gambling devices and slot machines, in violation of the laws of the State of North Carolina, to wit, N.C. Gen. Stat. § 14‑306.4 (sweepstakes through entertaining display), § 14‑306.1A (video gaming machines), and § 14-292 (gambling),” a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office reads in part.

The illegal gambling business allegedly was managed by Oxendine and involved five or more people, according to the statement. The business remained in “substantially continuous operation” for more than 30 days, with a gross revenue of more than $2,000 each day.

The Department of Homeland Security, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan A. Ontjes is prosecuting the case.