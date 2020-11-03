Pembroke police seek help identifying suspects in vehicle theft

November 3, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Police here are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men caught on home surveillance footage during a car theft.

The two men are wanted on the charges of breaking and entering to motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering, and larceny of motor vehicle, according to the Pembroke Police Department.

Surveillance footage records the theft as occurring about 3:50 a.m. Oct. 26.

The stolen vehicle is a gray 2010 Chevrolet Traverse with Indiana license plate 53C13.

Videos of the suspects can be found on the Pembroke Police Department’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PembrokePoliceDepartmentNC.

Anyone with information about the identity of the men should call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333.