Pembroke police seek help identifying suspects in vehicle theft

LUMBERTON — Tuesday’s general election will contain six contested races on the ballot for offices that directly affect Robeson County.

Two of the competitive races will be for seats on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

In the District 3 contest, incumbent Roger Oxendine, who has occupied the seat since 2006, is running against Republican John E. Cummings.

District 7 incumbent Tom Taylor is seeking a sixth four-year term to the seat he has held since 2000. He is being challenged by Republican Steve Martin, a former District 7 representative on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Board of Commissioners districts 1 and 5 voters will see Wixie Stephens and Judy Oxendine on the ballot, but both races are uncontested.

Wixie Stephens is running for the seat held by her former husband, Jerry Stephens, who has represented District 1 since 2007.

Oxendine already sits in the seat once occupied by Raymond Cummings, who died in August. Cummings had represented District since 1996 but had said he would not seek reelection.

The winners will be sworn into four-year terms in early December.

On the state level, Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican who was unopposed in the primary election, is seeking his third two-year term representing District 13. Britt is facing off against Barbara Yates-Lockamy, a Democrat from Whiteville. District 13 encompasses all of Robeson and Columbus counties.

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat seeking his sixth two-year term as the District 47 representative, is running against Olivia Oxendine, a Republican making her first run for political office. Both were unopposed in the March primary.

Republican Brenden Jones, of Tabor City, faces a challenge from Democrat Tim Heath, of Red Springs, as he seeks reelection to the District 46 seat in the state House of Representatives.

In the U.S. House, Dan Bishop, who took office at the end of 2019, is looking to keep the District 9 seat he won in a special election that was ordered by the State Board of Elections in the wake of a voter fraud investigation. Bishop is facing Democratic candidate Cynthia Lee Wallace of Charlotte in the race for the seat.

The local races for bench positions in District and Superior courts are uncontested this general election. All races to serve as a judge in local courts are partisan, but no Republicans filed as candidates during the primary, which meant the winners were decided in the March 3 primary elections.

Tiffany Peguise-Powers, a Lumberton lawyer and former chair of the Robeson County Board of Elections, will represent N.C. Superior Court District 16B Seat 1. The seat was vacated by longtime Superior Court Judge Frank Floyd, who is retiring after holding the seat since 1997.

Superior Court Judge Greg Bell is unopposed in the Seat 2 race. The incumbent was appointed to the court by former Gov. Mike Easley on Jan. 9, 2009, to replace former Judge Gary L. Locklear. Bell, in 2012, was elected to a full term, and was reelected in 2016.

Judith Milsap Daniels is unopposed for District Court 16B Seat 4 and William “Jeff” Moore is unopposed for District Court 16B Seat 5. Both are incumbents.

Daniels was elected to the court in November 2008 and reelected in 2012 and 2016. She is currently the chief District Court judge.

Moore was appointed to the court in 2009 and reelected in 2012 and 2016.

Greg Bullard, a Lumberton lawyer with 20 years of experience, will occupy the newly established District 16B Seat 6.

The 17-day one stop early voting period ended Saturday. As of Monday, 32,578 ballots were cast in Robeson County, according to data submitted to the State Board of Elections.

The state BOE has released 10 tips to prepare North Carolina voters for Election Day. They are:

— On Election Day, polls across North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours.

— Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search or the Polling Place Search.

— Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool. Information about N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals candidates is available in the 2020 Judicial Voter Guide.

— To protect voters and election workers, masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters. Social distancing will be enforced at voting sites. Read more at the Voting and Coronavirus page.

— If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day. Mailed ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by Nov. 12. If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.

— Same-day registration is not available on Election Day. If you are not registered to vote by Election Day, you will not be able to vote in the general election.

— Voters are not required to show photo ID to vote in the 2020 general election.

— Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance because of age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. For more information, see the Help for Voters with Disabilities page.

— The State Board of Elections asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

— If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.