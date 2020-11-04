Incumbent state lawmakers that represent Robeson County win reelection

LUMBERTON — The men who have been representing Robeson County in the North Carolina General Assembly will continue to do so for the next two years, as Sen. Danny Britt Jr., Rep. Charles Graham and Rep. Brenden Jones each won reelection Tuesday.
In the gubernatorial election, Gov. Roy Cooper, the Democratic incumbent, was projected late Tuesday evening by the Associated Press to win reelection, even as his Republican Challenger, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, won Robeson County.
Britt, a Lumberton Republican, won his third term in the state Senate after defeating Whiteville Democrat Barbara Yates-Lockamy in the race for District 13, which includes all of Robeson and Columbus counties.
Britt earned 43,355 votes, or 63.45% of the votes cast, to Yates-Lockamy’s 24,973 votes, or 36.55%.
In Robeson County, Britt won 62.93% of the vote, with 26,854 votes cast for him and 15,820 for Yates-Lockamy.
“I’m honored and humbled to be chosen by the 13th District in Robeson and Columbus counties to continue to serve them in Raleigh,” Britt said. “I appreciate the support of my many volunteers across the district, and I’m ready to get back to Raleigh and get to work.”
Britt won by 25 percentage points in 2018 after unseating Democratic incumbent Jane Smith in 2016. Yates-Lockamy was running for a Senate seat for the first time. She lost the State House District 46 race to Jones in 2018.
Attempts to reach Yates-Lockamy were unsuccessful.
Graham, a Lumberton Democrat, was running against Republican challenger Olivia Oxendine, of Lumberton, to represent State House District 47, which includes central and eastern Robeson County. Graham won a sixth term representing the district, although the district lines were redrawn since the last election.
Graham said he was pleased to have earned the support of new voters.
“This was a new district for me and I had to, in a short period of time, introduce myself to some folks that were not familiar with me,” Graham said. “Obviously they’re giving me an opportunity to go back to Raleigh to represent their interests. I appreciate the citizens giving me another term, and I will support Republicans and Democrats, and I will support those folks who did not vote for me and look out for their interests as well.”
Graham won 52.27% of the vote, with 13,484 votes cast for him, while Oxendine totaled 47.73% of the vote, with 12,314 votes.
Graham won in 2018 by nearly 18 percentage points. He ran unopposed in the general election in the previous three elections after initially winning the seat in 2010.
Attempts to reach Oxendine were unsuccessful.
Jones, the incumbent and a Tabor City Republican, faced Red Springs Democrat Tim Heath in the race for N.C. House District 46, which represents parts of Robeson and Columbus counties.
Overall, there were 16,920 votes for Jones, for 60.40% of the tally, and 11,094 for Heath, for 39.60%.
The race was closer in Robeson County, where Jones won 54.34% of the vote, with 8,790 votes cast for him, and Heath garnered 45.66% of the vote, with 7,387 votes.
Jones initially won the seat in 2016 and won his third term Tuesday.
In the gubernatorial race, with all but 20 precincts reporting statewide as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Cooper had 2,801,952 overall votes for 51.51% of the total, and Forest had 2,559,095 votes for 47.04% of the total. Libertarian Party candidate Steven J. DiFiore had 58,731 votes, 1.08% of the total, and Constitution Party candidate Al Pisano has 20,332 votes, for 0.37%.
In Robeson County, with all precincts reporting, Forest won 22,411 votes, for 51.21% of the total, and Cooper earned 20,966 votes, for 47.91% of the total. There were 259 votes for DiFiore (0.59%) in the county and 128 for Pisano (0.29%).
Cooper is projected to become the first North Carolina governor to win reelection since Mike Easley in 2004.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]