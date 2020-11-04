Health experts: Election adding stress to people already stressed by pandemic

LUMBERTON — The general election and pandemic are seriously stressing people out, local health experts say.

According to a 2020 survey by the American Psychological Association, nearly eight out of every 10 adults said the coronavirus pandemic is “a significant source of stress in their life,” with 67% of adults saying they have experienced increased stress levels during the pandemic.

More than three in four adults, or 77%, said America’s future causes “a significant source of stress,” an increase of 11% from 2019, according to the survey. More than seven in 10 Americans, or 71%, said “this is the lowest point in our nation’s history that they can remember.” Only 56% of Americans reported that feeling in 2019.

“It is the unusual combination of these factors and the persistent drumbeat of a crisis that shows no sign of abating that is leading APA to sound the alarm: We are facing a national mental health crisis that could yield serious health and social consequences for years to come,” according to the APA.

“There is no question: The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the lives of all Americans, and it will continue to do so. It has disrupted work, education, health care, the economy, and relationships, with some groups more negatively impacted than others.”

Allison Jacobs, a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner at Southeastern Health, called the combination of social isolation, political uncertainty, health concerns, loneliness and stress a “perfect storm” of problems.

“The uncertainty in the political environment, coupled with the isolation caused by COVID-19, has negatively affected mental health,” she said.

“A recent poll of adults in America revealed that 53% viewed their mental health as negatively impacted due to stress and worry. Many identified changes in sleep patterns and concentrating, increased fear and worry, and a worsening of chronic physical problems and mental health conditions,” Jacobs added.

Some people are fighting in other ways to gain control, as they respond to the stress, which can consist of lashing out, said Robbie Byrd, a regional director with CareNet Counseling network of Wake Forest Baptist Health, which helps coordinate services at the Robeson Family Counseling Center. Byrd is also a counselor and clinical social worker.

“On some level, we’re all caught in this fight-or-flight mode,” he said.

Nearly half of adults, 49%, surveyed reported that their behavior was negatively affected in connection with the physical and emotional toll from increased stress, according to the APA.

“Most commonly, they report increased tension in their bodies (21%), ‘snapping’ or getting angry very quickly (20%), unexpected mood swings (20%), or screaming or yelling at a loved one (17%). These symptoms may stem from stress caused by the pandemic, which is compounded by societal stressors that have been pervasive in previous years,” according to the APA.

Other sources of stress identified in the survey were health care, mass shootings, climate change, the rise in suicide rates, immigration, widespread sexual harassment/assault reports in the news or the opioid/heroin epidemic.

The fight-or-flight mode is the body’s natural response to stress, Byrd said. As the virus came, it increased the regular low-to-moderate-grade stress levels, which have worsened and continued to impact people.

“It’s wearing people out just with that stress level,” he said.

And the added political climate has not helped the situation.

“At the height of that fight or flight is fear,” Byrd said. “I think people are terrified, and they’re terrified of whatever outcome.”

Some people may feel like if their presidential pick wins, he will not live up to their expectations or make things better, he said. While others may be afraid their candidate of choice will lose.

“Nearly two in three adults (65%) say the current amount of uncertainty in our nation causes them stress. Further, three in five (60%) say the number of issues America faces currently is overwhelming to them. This finding speaks to the hardships many Americans may be confronting at this moment. Issues they are stressed about are not going away, they are piling up,” according to the APA.

Many people have come in for counseling services provided by Wake Forest Baptist Health, but some other behavioral health centers have made decisions to maintain clients and not to take any more because of the increase in number of people seeking help, Byrd said. But Robeson Family Counseling Center continues to see clients.

“It is important for everyone to utilize stress reduction strategies during times of uncertainty and social isolation. These include exercise, healthy eating, maintaining a routine, taking breaks from viewing negative media, connecting with others and making time to unwind,” Allison Jacobs said.

Byrd suggests people cope with stress in ways that help remove them from the position of control of the outcome. Some coping mechanisms he suggests are prayer, meditation, yoga, exercise, focused breathing and sleep.

In fight-or-flight mode, one can take shallow breaths and not breathe deeply, he said.

“Always seek mental health assistance if symptoms are persistent or severe,” Jacobs said.

To reach a local counselor, contact Robeson Family Counseling Center at [email protected] or 910-738-8558. For more resources or counseling, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

