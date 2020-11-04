Lumberton City Council gives NCDOT clearance to improve lighting on I-95

LUMBERTON — Night entrances into Lumberton from the south on Interstate 95 will soon be made brighter after Lumberton City Council on Wednesday authorized the North Carolina Department of Transportation to install light fixtures along four miles of the highway.

During the council’s regular meeting, unanimous approval was given for lights to be installed on I-95 from Exit 13, at Interstate 74, to Exit 17, at West Fifth Street, and for existing lighting from Exit 17 to Exit 22, at Fayetteville Road, to be replaced.

The lighting additions are part of the I-95 widening and elevation project. Ownership, operation and maintenance of the existing lighting belongs to the city, and the existing agreement also would apply to the new lighting.

The lighting project will cost about $800,000. The Lumberton Visitors Bureau will pay $400,000, leaving the remaining $400,000 for the city. The money will be paid in installments over three years once construction begins, which is anticipated to be in 2022.

Similar financial agreements have been made with the DOT on past projects, City Manager Wayne Horne said.

“(The DOT) actually approached us,” Horne said. “We asked about financing, and they came back with a three-year plan.”

The additional lighting will improve the aesthetics of the highway as motorists enter the city from the south, Horne said.

“If we proceed with the (proposed) industrial park, and other improvements on the West Fifth Street side, additional lighting is certainly going to enhance the entrance into Lumberton,” the city manager said.

In other business, Council approved the city’s application for a Community Development Block Grant from the North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure to help pay for a sewer rehabilitation project in the Warwick Mill Road area. The application is for up to $2 million, which is anticipated to cover the full project cost. The project calls for repairing about 5,350 linear feet of sewer lines that were installed more than 40 years ago.

The project could include residential areas in portions of East Fifth, Edwards, Middle, Idlewood, Lanye and Sessoms streets, Warwick Mill Road, and Franklin Avenue. The final decision on which areas the project will include will depend on the degree of deterioration of each sewer line, which will be determined by survey, and the low- to moderate-income benefit.

Council’s approval came ahead of a Nov. 23 deadline for the current round of grants. Whether or not the grant is approved by the state will be announced in the spring.

Councilman Chris Howard questioned why this particular sewer system is getting priority, citing others in his precinct that he believes to be older than the one in the Warwick Mill area. Horne said that the site was selected by the city’s Public Works Department based on cave-ins and other issues that have been occurring, and because the project met the CDBG’s low- to moderate-income requirement.

Council also unanimously approved an economic incentive package for Graphic Packaging’s $9.8 million expansion project, known as Project Blue Jay.

The city will give the company $81,802.50 in utility and tax credits over a three-year period, Horne said. The expansion will bring 20 new jobs. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners approved $107,800 in incentives during their Oct. 19 meeting.

Also on Wednesday, Council approved the sale and donation of the property owned by Scottish Packing Co. The former plant, located near the Lumber River on Campbell Street, was badly flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and an agreement has been reached for the property to be converted into a park.

The Conservation Fund has bought a portion of the property for that purpose, while Scottish Packing arranged the donation of the rest to the city.

The city also will receive a $250,000 Environmental Enhancement Grant so the property can be improved. Council also approved the acceptance of that grant Wednesday.

In other business, Council approved naming the West Lumberton Resource Center in honor of former Council members Glenn and Leon Maynor, brothers who both represented the West Lumberton precinct on City Council and died in recent years. Glenn Maynor also served as sheriff of Robeson County.

The center initially was to be named solely in honor of Leon Maynor, plans made in consultation with his widow, Jan Maynor. Councilman Eric Chavis, who now holds the West Lumberton precinct seat formerly held by both Maynors, suggested the names of both Glenn and Leon Maynor be placed on the building.

Howard cast the lone no vote, saying he felt the last-minute name change after the plans had been made with Jan Maynor was “disrespectful” to her.

Council also allocated $4,150 in Community Revitalization Funds to be used for the Lumberton Fire Department’s Toys for Tots campaign in the upcoming Christmas season, and $2,000 for the Empty Stocking Fund.

Councilman John Cantey made the motion to donate to Toys for Tots by allocating $500 of his CRF money, and each of the other council members and Mayor Bruce Davis gave at least $250 of their CRF money to the cause.

“I think the families out there will appreciate Council doing this in these times,” Cantey said.

Councilman Leroy Rising made the motion to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, allocating $400 from his CRF account, and each of the other council members and Davis each gave at least $100.

Council announced it will not hold a December meeting, and the planning board meeting scheduled for Nov. 17 will be moved to Dec. 1.

The latter was requested by Cantey to allow more time for citizens to be made aware of a rezoning and conditional use permit request by Chickenfoot Solar LLC to put a solar farm on property on Lovette Road. Council approved a public hearing regarding those requests that will be part of City Council’s January meeting.

In other business, Council:

— Approved the police department’s receipt of a $36,000 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant. The grant requires a 50% match from the department, which police Chief Mike McNeill said is within the department’s budget.

— Approved the Electric Utilities Department’s purchase of a 2021 bucket truck from Altec Enterprises, Inc. for $127,946. Electrical Utilities Director Lamar Brayboy said $130,000 was budgeted for the purchase, making it $2,354 under budget. The truck will replace a 2004 bucket truck.

— Approved scheduling of a public hearing regarding a contiguous annexation request by Beth Hunt for property located on N.C. Highway 41 North. The hearing will be part of Council’s January meeting.

— Approved a bid for the asbestos abatement of the former Ramada Inn property on Kahn Drive. The approved bid, $116,875, was made by EMR Services, Inc.

