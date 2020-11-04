St. Pauls police seek help identifying break-in suspect

November 4, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Police are asking for help identifying this man caught on camera during a Wednesday morning break-in at Fairfield Apartment Complex. He was seen driving a pickup truck. Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call St. Pauls police Detective Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155.

ST. PAULS — Police here are asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of a Wednesday morning apartment break-in.

The man was caught on surveillance video during a break-in at Fairfield Apartment Complex, located at 122 Parkway Drive, off Veterans Road, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. The break-in occurred about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The man “entered a trailer, and stole plumbing supplies and copper from the apartments,” according to the police department.

He was seen driving a pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call St. Pauls police Detective Bradley Rountree at 910-865-5155.