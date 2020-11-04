County elections director sets Nov. 13 as date for results certification

Nov. 13 is projected date to have local results certified

Staff report
LUMBERTON — It could take until Nov. 13 until the local results of Tuesday’s general election are certified, the Robeson County Board of Elections director said Wednesday.

Elections Board staff members were busy Wednesday moving supplies used in the election out of the Pine Street Senior Center in Lumberton, Tina Bledsoe said. They also were in the process of creating a voter history and reviewing provisional ballots, as they keyed information into the computer system.

The Board of Elections will receive mail-in ballots until 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Those ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

The Elections Board will finish the canvas period by 11 a.m. Nov. 13, if everything goes as planned, Bledsoe said. Then the election results will be certified.

The canvas period could take longer if many more mail-in ballots come in, she said. For example, the number may cause Elections Board members to recess for a break, pushing the deadline further back.

“You never know,” she said.

The Elections Board director said this general election went well and had a high voter turnout, Bledsoe said. Staff members and voters adjusted well to the voting schedule and new safety requirements.

“It started moving like a well-oiled machine,” she said.

According to the State Board of Elections, 44,524 out of 76,784 registered county voters cast ballots in the election.

“It just turned out to be fantastic,” Bledsoe added.

The majority of voters turned out for early voting, versus Election Day, she said. But, she did not know the number on Wednesday afternoon.

As of election night, 5.49 millionof North Carolina’s 7.36 million registered voters had cast a ballot, according to the State Board of Elections. In the 2016 general election, 4.77 million people voted, with 6.92 million registered.

“Nationally, voters have cast 73.4% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election,” according to the United States Elections Project, a voter tracker run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald.

There were 101,214,494 people who voted early, with a total of 35,930,516 in-person votes and 65,283,978 mail-in ballots returned, according to the Project. There were 26,819,521 outstanding ballots as of Wednesday morning.

