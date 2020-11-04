Tuesday’s general election spawns many messages

Tillis Berger Related Articles

A call for calm and patience, and one for a network to remain vigilant are among the many messages issued after Election Day.

It was the president of People For the American Way who asked for calm.

“With the future of our country and our democracy on the line, it is imperative that we do two things right now: keep calm, and keep counting,” Ben Jealous said in a statement. “The votes of millions of Americans will be how we decide this election, not political theater or premature declarations from Donald Trump. From the very beginning, through sabotaging the postal service and spreading misinformation about early voting, Trump has never wanted all of the ballots to be counted. This has been his plan all along, but candidates don’t get to decide when an election is won; the American people do, when every vote is counted. This is a time for patience and confidence in our electoral process, and the American people know that and won’t be distracted by Trump’s antics last night.”

Jealous also said “we can celebrate” the election campaign victories of young, diverse and progressive candidates at the local and state levels who are ready to make real change for their communities.

“We will work with these representatives of the people to fight for health care, for voting rights, for an end to police violence, and for rights for immigrants, starting today — and regardless of the final outcome of the presidential election,” Jealous said.

People For the American Way describes itself as “a progressive advocacy organization founded to fight right-wing extremism and build a democratic society that implements the ideals of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice for all.”

The organization called Protect the Results said Tuesday the members of its bipartisan coalition of 165 groups should remain vigilant as votes are counted, but it “will not be activating the entire national mobilization network today, but remains ready to activate if necessary. While the coalition will not be activating its national network, some local organizers may still hold “Count Every Vote” events in their community.”

Election officials are continuing to count millions of votes across the country, Biden is ahead in the Electoral College and the popular vote, and the outcome of this election will be decided by the voters, not President Donald Trump, according to Protect the Results.

“While the coalition will not activate nationwide events today, we know that Trump may say and do anything he can to cling to power — and that’s why the entire coalition will remain vigilant in the days and weeks ahead. We are ready to mobilize if needed to ensure every vote is counted and respected,” a Protect the Results statement reads in part.

One U.S. Senate candidate from North Carolina claimed victory even though his race has not been called or certified.

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Thom Tillis said, “What we accomplished tonight was a stunning victory. We did it against all the odds, right? I mean, we’ve heard this before. You’re down in the polls, there’s no chance of winning and I believed in every single one of you. Every single one of you did- and if you think about the margin of victory tonight, doing our part to save the Senate- it happened because of the individual effort of thousands of people in North Carolina. Knocking on doors, making phone calls, getting the message out. Letting everybody know that the truth still does matter, letting everybody know that character still matters and letting everybody know that keeping your promises still matters.”

Tillis, a Republican, ran against Democrat Cal Cunninghan, Libertarian Shannon W. Bray and Constitution Party candidate Kevin E. Hayes. As of Wednesday evening the State Board of Elections had the statewide vote totals at 2,640,379 for Tillis, 2,543,672 for Cunningham, 167,968 for Bray and 66,668 for Hayes.

All results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until they have been certified.

When asked about proclaiming victory before the results have been certified, Thom Tillis for Senate Communications Director Andrew Romeo said Wednesday, “We stand by what Sen. Tillis said last night. This race is over and Sen. Tillis will be going back to Washington for six more years. Cal Cunningham has no mathematical path to victory.”

Dan Bishop, a Republican who holds the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, also put out a victory statement Tuesday, and directed part of it to Robeson County voters.

“Thank you to the people of Robeson County — I would not have won re-election without you,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to serve each of you and to rebuild the greatest economy we’ve ever seen, to fight for the Lumbee to receive the full federal recognition they have for too long been denied and to keep you and your family safe. I am humbled by your support and will continue to be your fighter in Congress.”

Unlike Tillis, Bishop had only one challenger and the State Board of Elections’ website shows him with a commanding lead, as of Wednesday. Bishop has 221,803 votes to Democrat Cynthia L. Wallace’s 177,355.

The message from State Senate Leader Phil Berger, a Republican, is that Tuesday’s statewide results show the people of North Carolina believe in what the Republicans in the General Assembly are doing.

“For the sixth consecutive election, voters made a clear choice in support of the Republican platform of low taxes, expanded school choice, and large investments in education and teacher pay,” he said. “The Senate Republican majority will continue to deliver on those promises.

“I hope over the next two years we see a departure from the divisive partisan lawsuits that have hamstrung attempts at good faith negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the legislature and the executive branch.

“Congratulations to tonight’s other North Carolina victors, including Gov. Roy Cooper and Mark Robinson.”

Robinson is the Republican candidate in the race for the office of lieutenant governor and received 2,773,751 votes. He faced Democrat Yvonne Lewis Holley, who received 2,595,868 votes.

