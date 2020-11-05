American Red Cross schedules blood drives in Robeson County

PEMBROKE — Ground was broken Friday afternoon for Phase 1 of a project to improve the streetscape along Union Chapel Road in Pembroke.

The improvements mark the beginning of a series of updates to the downtown area, all part the town’s “Master Plan.”

“What you see here today, in a very short time, will be a total transformation in the Town of Pembroke that’s gonna take place immediately,” Mayor Greg Cummings said.

Phase 1 of the plan includes new brick sidewalks, improved lighting, utility upgrades and landscaping along Union Chapel Road sidewalks between Second and Third streets, all designed to create a safer, more inviting street for residents and visitors. It will coincide with the opening of the A.S. Thomas Center, a 36,000-square-foot mixed-use development that will feature retail businesses, restaurants and student apartment-style housing. The Center is scheduled to open partially in January.

Town leaders said the groundbreaking is the result of hard work put in over the past few years.

“Back in 2016 this town council had a vision,” Cummings said. “They had a vision of what was going to happen on Union Chapel Road, they had a vision of what was going to happen behind you on Main and a vision downtown here on (N.C.) 711 and Third.”

The “vision” came into fruition with the help of Allison Platt, of Allison Platt & Associates. Platt helped bring to life the dream of revitalizing the downtown area.

Platt said when she first came aboard, she looked at the assets, the opportunities and the challenges within the town and how to turn those assets into revitalization tools.

At the time, four assets were established, the Lumbee Tribe, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, the Lumber River and the downtown area.

“The downtown was probably the weak link at the time because there were a lot of vacancies and a lot of buildings that were in bad shape,” Platt said.

With the help of the town, that has changed, she said.

“The missing element in a lot of towns is the will to make the plan a reality, and this town absolutely has that will,” Platt said. “It makes me really happy to work with towns like that because those are the ones that succeed.”

Channing Jones, Pembroke mayor pro tem and Robeson County’s Economical Development executive director, said the improvements are key to economic growth in Pembroke

“It’s tremendous economically,” he said. “To have private investment such as the A.S. Thomas Center, to have private investment with each of the particular small businesses that will be populating this particular center, to engage with those businesses in a way in which not only the community will value but the UNCP students will value creates that economic synergy that’s just really going to make our downtown prosper.”

Jones pointed out that there are other private developments, totaling more than $100 million of net growth, underway throughout Pembroke.

“For a population of 3,400 people, that, in my opinion, is unparalleled,” Jones said. “We’re very proud of what’s happening.”

Councilman Larry McNeill, who has sat on Town Council for nearly three decades, said he has never seen such growth in Pembroke as he’s seen in the past few years.

“I have never been in a position for a vision like this to happen in the Town of Pembroke, and there’s more to come,” he said.

The upgrades will benefit Pembroke and the surrounding communities, he said.

“Thank the Lord, thank the Lord,” McNeill said.

Council member Theresa Locklear credits Town Manager Aaron Thomas and the town staff for what was accomplished, mainly securing the $5.2 million federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grant that will pay for most of the downtown improvements over the next two years.

“If it weren’t for the manager, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Locklear said. “He’s the one that pursued this grant. All the credit needs to go to him and the staff who prepared this grant.”

Thomas said it was the work of many.

“It has been a collective effort for many years, and that’s what it takes, everybody working together,” Thomas said. “There’s so many decisions that have to be made to get to this point.”

Thomas said the streetscape project has been one of the town’s top priorities for the past few years.

“To achieve it and see it come into fruition is special,” he said.

Councilman Ryan Sampson described the turning of dirt as a “dream come true” for the town.

“It just shows what the town has put into it for the past five year,” he said.

He foresees more restaurants and infrastructure in the town’s future.

“To get this done first, then you start to see the restaurants and infrastructure come,” he said. “That’s what companies want to see. They want to see more people and everything taking shape.”

“It’s finally taking shape,” he added.

Phase 1 is scheduled to be complete by the end of the year or the beginning of 2021, the town manager said.

Mayor Cummings said he can “hardly wait” for the outcome of “our little town.”

“In the future you will see the economic viability of our community,” Cummings said.