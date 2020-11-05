American Red Cross schedules blood drives in Robeson County

November 5, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

The American Red Cross has scheduled two blood drives in Robeson County as part of an effort to ensure the United States has a strong blood supply for patients as the nation braces for flu season while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One local blood drive is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at University Center Lounge Building 19, One University Drive in Pembroke.

Another is scheduled for noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Proctorville Baptist Church, 304 Main St. in Proctorville.

The American Red Cross reminds potential donors that the flu vaccination doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility.

Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Red Cross. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.

Appointments to donate blood can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.