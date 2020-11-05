Free COVID-19 testing set for Saturday in Maxton

November 5, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — Free COVID-19 testing has been scheduled for Saturday in Maxton.

The testing, hosted by Old North State Medical Society, will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 73 Deangelo Road. Testing is available to adults 18 or older, and insurance is not required. Test results are returned in three to five days.

Residents are asked to RSVP before arrival, so testing staff can plan accordingly. To RSVP, visit https://onsms.org/fayetteville/.

Since beginning testing in July, ONSMS has hosted free weekly testing throughout communities in North Carolina, in conjunction with local organizations like the Andrew A. Best Medical Society in Greenville; the Greensboro Housing Authority; Quality Comprehensive Care Center in Charlotte; and the Durham Academy of Medicine, Dentistry, and Pharmacy. The testing is a statewide effort to help keep residents safe during the pandemic, in particularly vulnerable communities, such as African American and Latinx communities.

Materials will be available in Spanish and in English to help residents get the facts necessary to keep themselves safe during the global pandemic.

For more information or to sign up for free testing, visit ONSMS.org/covid.