Sign of the town

November 5, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0

Fairmont’s “Shortest Route to the Beach” billboard returned to Interstate 95 Wednesday after being discontinued by the town’s Board of Commissioners more than a year ago. Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp collected sponsorships from 12 local businesses to bring back the 12-by-32-foot billboard, which can now be seen near mile marker 15. The new sign features bright yellow lettering designed to capture the attention of passing motorists. The sponsors’ help will keep the billboard standing beside the interstate for one calendar year.