Sheriff’s Office does not suspect homicide in connection to the finding of a body

November 5, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect homicide in connection with the Wednesday night discovery of a body at a Dollar General store in Pembroke.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 10:24 p.m. to a report of a body found in a 2008 Nissan Armada SUV parked at the store located at 3151 Union Chapel Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The death does not appear to be a homicide,” according to a Sheriff’s Office statement. “The investigation is ongoing.”

The name of the victim was not released Thursday because the Sheriff’s Office was attempting to contact family members.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.