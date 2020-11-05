Airplane crashes near St. Pauls; no one injured

November 5, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — No one was injured Thursday when an airplane crashed near St. Pauls, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The plane had mechanical difficulties as its pilot attempted to land on a private airstrip, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis, of the State Highway Patrol. The crash was visible from mile marker 34 on Interstate 95.

“Nobody was injured,” Lewis said. “It landed in a field adjacent to the airstrip.”

The State Highway Patrol would notify the Federal Aviation Administration of the crash, Lewis said Thursday afternoon.

The airplane suffered “minimal damage” and the first sergeant was unaware of anyone else in the plane at the time of its crash, he said.

“The pilot is up moving around,” he said.

Few details about the crash were released Thursday afternoon by the investigating authorities.