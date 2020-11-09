County residents can ride Nov. 22 to help deputy fighting cancer

Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has organized a Nov. 22 fundraising event to help a deputy battling lung cancer.

During the event that is to start at 2 p.m. at C&P Mini Mart on Union Chapel Road in Pembroke people can drive up to make a donation, or participate in a fundraising ride that will start at the store and end at Restoration Assembly, located at 9422 N.C. 710 N. in Red Springs.

Money raised will help Deputy Patrick Locklear’s family pay for his medical expenses. Locklear was diagnosed recently with Stage IV small cell lung cancer. He has worked at the Sheriff’s Office for about eight months.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles can participate in the ride, which will start at 2 p.m. The cost for entering the ride is $10 for single motorcycle riders, $15 for double riders and $20 for any car or truck that enters.

Donations also are being collected at the Sheriff’s Office on Legend Road in Lumberton. Donations also can be made via PayPal at [email protected]

For more information about the Nov. 22 event, call Kevin Graham at 910-674-6999 or Marlita Moore at 910-734-6531.