Crime report

November 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Tayler Hammonds reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at a residence on Milk Dairy Road in Red Springs.

The following break-ins were reported Friday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Robert Religa, Bollinger Avenue, Lumberton; Matthew Moore, Leigh Lane, Lumberton; Jerry Cardwell, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; Delfina Perez, Russell Road, Lumber Bridge; Bryan Locklear, Blanchard Road, St. Pauls; Thomas Oxendine, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Frank Eachen, Norton Road, Lumberton; Scott Megison, Pearsall Road, Red Springs; Tybriss Moad, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Charles Davis, Meadowalk Drive, Lumberton; and Charles Brixey, East Powersville Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cyrus Wood, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls; Scott Richardson, Freeman Drive, Maxton; and Dennis Hammonds, Chason Drive, Lumber Bridge.