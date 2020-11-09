Feeding the Cat

November 9, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Zackary Floyd, president of Floyd’s Tree Experts Incorporated, left, watches and waits on Monday as Randell Hunt places debris into the bucket of the company’s Cat 257D Multi Terrain Loader. The two were finishing a tree-removal job at a home on Stirling Drive in Lumberton, and were scheduled to return Tuesday to remove two more trees.

Zackary Floyd, president of Floyd’s Tree Experts Incorporated, left, watches and waits on Monday as Randell Hunt places debris into the bucket of the company’s Cat 257D Multi Terrain Loader. The two were finishing a tree-removal job at a home on Stirling Drive in Lumberton, and were scheduled to return Tuesday to remove two more trees.

Zackary Floyd, president of Floyd’s Tree Experts Incorporated, left, watches and waits on Monday as Randell Hunt places debris into the bucket of the company’s Cat 257D Multi Terrain Loader. The two were finishing a tree-removal job at a home on Stirling Drive in Lumberton, and were scheduled to return Tuesday to remove two more trees.