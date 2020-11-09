Lumberton Chamber cancels parade; state issues holiday guidance

Related Articles
LUMBERTON — COVID-19 has put a halt to many things this year, like the annual Lumberton Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, and may affect many Americans’ Thanksgiving and Christmas traditions.
“After much consideration, a decision has been made to cancel the Lumberton Christmas Parade for the safety of the community,” said Cindy Kern, Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.
Kern said the Chamber, like many other organizations, didn’t have much of a choice in the matter, with the virus looming and health precautions at the forefront of planning all events.
Towns like Fairmont, St. Pauls and Red Springs also have canceled Christmas parades.
And new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services may cause some people to rethink the traditional gathering of family members around the dinner table on Thanksgiving, and store counters on Black Friday.
“The best way to protect loved ones during Thanksgiving is to limit travel and gatherings with anyone who does not live in your household,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.
“If you do plan to get together, there are important steps you can take to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to your family and friends,” Cohen added.
The NCDHHS suggests people who plan to travel or gather for the holidays get tested “three to four days ahead of time.” If the test is positive, the person should stay home and isolate. If it returns negative, the person should continue to practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask.
People who have been diagnosed recently with COVID-19, have symptoms or have been in contact with someone infected with the virus should not host or attend in-person gatherings “until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.”
Outdoor gatherings with socially distanced tables and chairs are recommended for in-person celebrations. Single-use items or identifying one person to serve food at the gathering to limit the spread of germs is also advised by the NCDHHS.
“Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen or around the grill, if possible. Have one household approach the food serving area at a time to prevent congregating,” a statement from the NCDHHS reads in part.
The NCDHHS urges people at risk of contracting the virus, such as someone with pre-existing health conditions or age 65 or older, to be cautious at gatherings or during holiday shopping trips.
“During Black Friday shopping, it is strongly recommended individuals do not participate in any traditional Black Friday shopping where customers gather in large groups waiting for the store to open or are in crowded stores for extended times,” a NCDHHS statement reads in part.
People who are high-risk for contracting the virus “should limit in-person shopping,” and those with symptoms or recent contact with an infected person should stay home until their isolation period is over.
High-risk shoppers should check store hours to see if special times are allowed for shoppers that are more likely to contract “severe illness.” Alternatives, like using curbside pickup of items and touchless payment methods, also are recommended. People shopping in person should wear masks and take hand sanitizer with them.
Making a list to limit browsing in the store is also recommended by the NCDHHS.
For more on COVID-19 testing locations visit ncdhhs.gov/testingplace. A full list of holiday precautions for Thanksgiving can be found at https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Thanksgiving.pdf, and Black Friday Shopping at https://files.nc.gov/covid/documents/guidance/NCDHHS-Interim-Guidance-for-Black-Friday-Shopping.pdf.