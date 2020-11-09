Election boards across NC continue task of counting ballots

Bledsoe
Bell
LUMBERTON — The process of counting votes cast during the Nov. 3 election continues in Robeson County, just as it does across North Carolina.
The Robeson County Board of Elections continues to receive a small number of absentee mail-in ballots, and there are 1,324 provisional ballots still to be counted, Tina Bledsoe, county Elections Board director, said Monday.
Mail-in ballots are considered valid as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day and the county board receives them through the mail before Thursday, Bledsoe said. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the county had received two mail-in ballots since Friday.
While Bledsoe doesn’t anticipate a lot of ballots coming in through the mail before Thursday’s deadline, she said she does expect some.
“I wouldn’t think it’d be a lot, but it’s possible we could get a couple more, five more, there’s no way to know,” Bledsoe said. “However many happen to be postmarked that come through the mail.”
The 1,324 provisional ballots will be counted Friday by the county Elections board, after the mail-in ballot deadline has passed.
“The board will go through all of them,” Bledsoe said. “They’ll listen to our preliminary report as to what we think the status is, approved, partial or no count, but they will go through each one and make their own determination.”
The closest local race that could be affected as additional votes are counted is Robeson County Board of Commissioners District 3. Republican John Cummings, with 2,326 votes, leads Democratic incumbent Roger Oxendine, who received 2,267 votes, by a 59-vote margin.
The State Board of Elections website reports 44,709 votes have been counted in Robeson County as of Monday.
Statewide, no major media organization has called the presidential or U.S. Senate races, with Republican incumbents President Donald Trump and Sen. Thom Tillis holding small leads. Monday, seven county boards of elections met to consider at least 3,200 mail-in ballots. Other counties around the state will hold similar meetings throughout the week.
As of Monday, about 94,000 voters who requested an absentee mail-in ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot or voted through in-person early voting, according to the State Board of Elections. The number of these ballots received will ultimately be less, since some voters decided to vote in person on Election Day and others may not have voted at all.
Additionally, the state board reports 40,766 provisional ballots statewide. These ballots require research to determine whether or not the voter was eligible. About 44% of provisional ballots statewide were ultimately counted in 2016.
“We are nearing the finish line,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We ask that the public please be patient as county boards of elections, as required, continue to count all eligible ballots that arrive by mail, conduct thorough post-election audits and certify their results.”
The state board reminded the public Monday that election officials do not “call” races for any candidate, but instead media outlets or candidates and their campaigns do so based on their judgment of how the number of outstanding ballots relates to the existing results. County boards of elections will complete their processes and canvass the election on Nov. 13, before the State Board will meet Nov. 24 to certify final results.
The deadline to accept mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day originally was Nov. 6. On Sept. 22 the state board extended that deadline to Nov. 12, citing the coronavirus pandemic and recent problems within the U.S. Postal Service.
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]