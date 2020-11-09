RCC trustees extend college president’s contract

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler’s contract was extended Monday by the college’s board of trustees.

The trustees voted to extend the contract until June 30, 2024, during a meeting held in-person and via Zoom. The action was taken after the trustees came out of a 30-minute closed session and approved the president’s evaluation.

“We’re just so thankful that President Singler joined us, and we’ve shown that in our evaluation,” board of trustees Chair Shirley Stockton said. “She has done so much in the short time she has been here. We hope to continue our relationship with her for a long time.”

Singler, who has held the position for a little more than a year, thanked the board for their “support” and “confidence” in her work.

“Everything good that happens, happens because I have an incredible board, I have an incredible team and a dedicated faculty and staff that care very much about this college, our students and our community,” Singler said.

Also Monday, the trustees learned the college will soon launch a mobile unit that will allow potential students in remote areas of the county the opportunity to register for winter and springs semesters, and for Continuing Education courses. The unit will be in place until Christmas break, said Patrena Elliott, vice president for Instruction and Student Support Services.

Elliott said she and her team will be meeting Tuesday to establish a schedule of where and when the unit will be deployed.

“We are really trying to find some creative and innovative ways to market ourselves and to make sure our county has access to the college,” Singler said. “We plan to go everywhere.

“It’s real easy to go to the Big Lots parking lot here in Lumberton, but we’re already here in Lumberton so we’re going to be going to Fairmont, Rowland and Red Springs, and Parkton and Wakulla.”

The unit will include information on financial aid and scholarships as well, Singler said.

In other business, Ramon Campbell and Faline Dial were sworn in as the newest members of the board of trustees.

Campbell is an Industrial System Technology program student and was recently elected president of RCC’s Student Government Association. The graduate of Red Springs High School will be a non-voting member on the board.

“I always find a way to give back, and hopefully I can carry that same tradition now at RCC,” Campbell said.

Dial is a member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and was appointed by the board during its Nov. 2 meeting.

“I’ve been involved with public education all my life. My business is involved with public education, so this just seems like I’m moving right along the track,” Dial said. “I take it as an honor. I take it seriously.”

One of Dial’s first actions as a trustee was challenging her fellow board members during a discussion of using free $25 gift cards to draw people to the RCC mobile unit. No action was taken on the idea.

The trustees heard a presentation about the Nail Technician program now being offered at RCC. Class participants will study manicures, pedicures, nail enhancements, health and hygiene, nail structure, and the nervous system, among others topics, said Cedrika Fransico, who teaches the course.

A total of 360 class hours are required to complete the course. Students who complete the course are given a certificate that opens the doors to employment at salons and spas or to work for themselves.

“The salary of a North Carolina nail technician is $28,000 to $32,000,” Fransico said. “It’s also recession proof.”

The class holds 20 students. The first class will be completed in April and the next begins in May.

Also on Monday, the trustees:

— Approved giving Piedmont Natural Gas naming rights to Room 1245 in Building 12, which houses the Advance Manufacturing Labs. The company earned the right after giving the college $10,000 through a grant to be used for scholarships. The company’s name also graces RCC’s Building 3, a result of the company donating $100,000 to the campus.

— Voted to give Singler and RCC Attorney Joshua Malcolm the authority to review the board’s bylaws on hiring policies and practices.

— Voted to allow college administration to distribute $110,981 as a one-time, non-recurring bonus to employees who worked for the college before July 1, 2019.

— Learned all projects that coincide with the Rural Broadband Grant are expected to be complete by Dec. 18. Projects include adding wireless internet to parking lots on campus, said Dustin Long, vice president for Information Technology and chief information officer.

