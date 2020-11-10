Red Springs police ask public’s help identifying man caught on video during theft of catalytic converters

November 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
RED SPRINGS — The search continues for the person caught on surveillance video during a recent theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles at the Red Springs Head Start Center.

The person is accused of stealing catalytic converters from 16 buses and one minivan between the time of 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and 8 a.m. Nov. 5, Red Springs police Capt. Charles McMillian said. The center is located at 931 W. Third Ave.

The police department released photos of the person from surveillance footage taken during the break-in, and is asking the public for help in identifying the person.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity should call the Red Spring Police Department’s Investigations Division at 910-843-3454.