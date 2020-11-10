Chestnut Street United Methodist Church cancels the Sweet Shoppe and Wonder of the Nativity

November 10, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Chestnut Street United Methodist Church has cancelled the 2020 Sweet Shoppe and Wonder of the Nativity display scheduled for early December.

The Wonder of the Nativity is an annual display of unique Nativity scenes that are provided for viewing by residents of Lumberton and surrounding communities during the Christmas season. Past scenes have been made of oyster shells, black onyx, feathers, soap bottles, blown eggshells, nails and many other materials.

In December of this year, previous displays may be viewed on the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church website at www.chestnutst.org. Under the “current members” tab, choose “photo gallery” then “2017 Wonder of the Nativities.”

The Sweet Shoppe provides an opportunity for the community to buy homemade and decorated Christmas cookies. Proceeds have been used for missions, disaster relief and other church ministries.

The Wonder of the Nativity and Sweet Shoppe committee looks forward to resuming this Christmas tradition in December 2021.