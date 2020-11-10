Grand opening ceremony Friday for Fairmont Drug Company, Fairmont Laundromat

A grand opening celebration for Fairmont Drug Company, located at 405 N. Walnut St., is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

FAIRMONT — A grand opening ceremony for Fairmont Drug Company and Fairmont Laundromat has been scheduled for Friday.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the drugstore located at 405 N. Walnut St. in Fairmont. The event will include free masks, T-shirts, hot chocolate, games, and more. A food truck also will be on-site during the celebration.

Call 910-628-4200 for more information.

