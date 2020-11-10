County Recreation Department building program to shape boys into productive adults

LUMBERTON — A program that will help support local boys and provide them positive male leaders to serve as mentors soon will be launched by the Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department.
The Leadership Influence Family Empowerment, or LIFE, Mentoring Program is accepting applications for boys ages 9 to 15, said Anthony Govan, a department program specialist.
“We’re hoping to reach some of these kids that may not have that strong father figure in the home,” Govan said.
The free program will teach the boys life skills by allowing them to shadow their mentors at work, he said. Boys also will be taught how to balance a checkbook, properly tie a necktie and observe table etiquette, among other things.
Govan hopes to conduct an in-person meeting with boys and their mentors in December. He still is working out program details in order to ensure compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.
The program’s goal is simple to Govan, who grew up watching his father be a mentor to children as a recreation coach at Orrum High School, which is now a middle school. The positive impact his father had on the children he coached inspired Govan to be a mentor himself.
“That was my motivation,” Govan said.
The program seeks to help young boys “reach their potential to be a productive citizen in their community,” Govan said.
He plans to incorporate about 20 mentors, who will have one to 10 boys to mentor in Fairmont, Rowland, Maxton, Pembroke, Lumberton and Red Springs, Govan said. Mentors will be screened and must complete a background check before approval.
The mentor will have an established meeting place in his town, where boys from surrounding areas will gather to participate in the program, Govan said. Mentors also will call participants at least one time each week and meet face-to-face with them once a month.
The program was a result many people working together to make it happen. Among them was Assistant County Manager Jason King, who met with Govan a few months ago to discuss the need for such a program.
He hopes the program will keep the young participants out of jail, King said.
“We want to teach them to make good and informed decisions about all they do lifelong,” King said.
The goal is to establish the program and to sustain it for years to come, with the hope of eventually establishing an empowerment program for young girls, King said.
“I think it’s a wonderful program. It’s something that’s needed in this county,” said Ricky McKinnon, Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department assistant director.
“Kids just want somebody to show them they care and they love them,” McKinnon said.
The program is one way the Parks and Rec department is showing it cares, he said.
The mission of the program is “to holistically develop youth in our communities in the areas of life and relational skills, education, leadership and qualifications that lead to becoming productive citizens,” according to the Robeson County parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, to volunteer as a mentor or to register for the program, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 910-671-3090 or Govan at 910-671-3156.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]