Rowland commissioners debate and then delay filling seat held by Shooter

Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian
ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here was urged by the town’s attorney to proceed with steps to hold a special election to fill a vacant seat on the board.
The seat was left vacant after Commissioner Marvin Shooter, who held the seat for 50 years, died in October of complications related to COVID-19. Shooter had one year left in his term.
In a passionate plea, Attorney Rob Price told the board that they cannot afford to keep the seat empty during the COVID-19 pandemic when another member could possibly contract the virus and be quarantined.
“It’s gonna be a mess if we don’t keep these seats filled,” Price said.
Commissioners Jean Love and Paul Hunt asked the attorney why the board could not appoint someone until the next general election is held.
“Your charter is crystal clear,” Price said. “You have no authority to appoint.”
A special election is the only route in the event a seat is left vacant because of a commissioner’s death, the attorney said.
Both commissioners pointed out that Commissioner Ricky Stone was appointed by the board in the past.
“There was no election for him,” Hunt said.
Hunt asked the attorney to go back to the town’s records to confirm how “Ricky got on the board.”
“If a mistake was made in the past it doesn’t justify making this mistake again,” Price said. “I don’t think we made that mistake in the past.”
Town Clerk David Townsend said he contacted the Robeson County Board of Elections and learned it will cost the town about $5,000 to hold a special election.
“The town is 100% responsible for that,” Townsend said.
Despite the cost, the board has a duty to fill the seat, Price said. If the board waited until the next election the seat would not be filled until January 2022.
“What you’re saying is there’s no way around it?” Hunt said.
“There’s no way around it,” Price answered.
No action was taken on filling the empty board seat.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved applying for the maximum $2 million in Community Development Block Infrastructure Grant funding after a public hearing was held on the matter.
The money is being distributed by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality with the purpose of improving sewer services in areas with low- to moderate-income residents. The deadline for the application is 5 p.m. Nov. 23.
For the past few months the town has been working with Aberdeen-based consulting firm LKC Engineering about pursuing state and federal money to pay for sewer improvements. A recent Asset and Inventory Assessment indicated the town’s sewer system badly needs to be upgraded.
During the hearing, Hunt asked Bill Lester, of LKC Engineering, what the town’s chances were of obtaining the funding.
“We think with the score we’ve given you, you have a 50/50 chance,” Lester said. “This is extremely competitive, but we think you have a good score.”
If the grant is awarded, the town will receive 100% funding for the sewer improvements. The plan is to replace about 4,700 linear feet of gravity sewer and about 16 manholes along Bond and Canal streets.
One resident at Tuesday’s meeting asked why those areas were chosen as opposed to other areas.
“That’s where we having the most problem,” Townsend said. “These are the worst of the worst.”
The town also plans to apply for grant and loan funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for improvements to the existing sewer plant and other sewer lines.
Also on Tuesday, Townsend presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the board on behalf of the Lumber River Council of Governments. The certificate was awarded in recognition of the town’s “service to their citizens in the time of a worldwide pandemic.”
Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.