Fairmont man faces felony charges related to sex with a child

November 11, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
FAIRMONT — A 43-year-old Fairmont man was charged Tuesday with multiple felony sexual offenses as a result of an investigation started nearly a year ago.

Robert Lewis Goins Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division investigators, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Damien McLean said. Goins was charged with six counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Goins was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest is the result of an investigation that began in December 2019.

“The victim informed the investigators that the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2019,” a Sheriff’s Office statement reads in part.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation, which is considered ongoing.

Anyone with more information about the case should call the Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 910- 671-3140.