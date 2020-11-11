Crime report

Tameila Moore, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence.

Kayla Alford, of North Water Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at Griffin Park Apartments, located at 1970 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.