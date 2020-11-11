Painted Pony Vineyards schedules wine tasting for Friday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County will pursue the use of computer software that can notify administrators of signs of stress in students.

Members of the school district’s Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to partner with The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in using the Gaggle software to monitor student interactions, if parents permit it. The software is to be paid for using $3 million in state funding allocated to UNCP.

“Gaggle is an analytics tool that runs behind the scenes of your student learning management software,” said Loury Floyd, dean of the university’s School of Education. “The intent of Gaggle is to assist with mental health.”

The software uses student interactions in the school system’s learning platforms and school emails to identify signs of stress or a student’s intent to harm him or herself. The software then can alert PSRC district leaders so they can take appropriate action. Gaggle does not alert parents or collect information from other apps downloaded onto a student’s device.

Parents must review a privacy notice and complete a permission form before the software can be enabled.

“I look at this as sort of an additional layer of protection for our kids,” school board member Terry Locklear said.

Board member Linda Emanuel expressed concern about privacy.

Also on Tuesday board Chairman Craig Lowry gave an update on the school re-entry plan, and said the transportation survey is due Friday.

“We are striving to ensure the safety of our schools and all our children,” Lowry said.

“Public Schools of Robeson County Transportation will be able to pick up and drop off students at child care facilities. Public Schools of Robeson County Transportation will be able to pick up students from home and drop off at child care facilities,” he added.

The school board will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases before it sends any children or staff back to school campuses, Lowry said.

In other matters, PSRC school psychologists Lanette Locklear and Susan Stephens said they need help clearing their heavy workload.

The National Association of School Psychologists recommends a ratio of 700 children to one psychologist, while the national average is 1,382 to one and the state average 2,100 children to one, Stephens said.

The PSRC has a ratio of 11,500 to one, she said.

The workload is divided between the two women.

“We are not miracle workers,” Stephens said. “We want you to understand, and we do the best we can, but we desperately need some help.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has made in-person testing more difficult, and more time consuming, Locklear said. And the two psychologists can’t keep up with the workload related to testing children for learning disabilities.

“We’re trying to find help because they need help,” said Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability.

That help has come in the form of two to three additional people who will help take on the workload, interim Superintendent Loistine DeFreece said.

Lanette Locklear also said that about six of the 26 school psychologists in Cumberland County are Robeson County residents who were offered a better incentives package to work there.

“We’ve been here for a long time,” Board Attorney Grady Hunt said of being behind in testing. “This is not new territory.”

School board members also discussed putting together a plan for projects that it is working toward finishing.

“We need a plan that we can put in place that whoever’s here can follow it,” board member Mike Smith said.

Jarrod Lowery, Community Relations manager at Mountaire Farms, also presented an oversized $30,000 check to the school system Tuesday. The check symbolized money the company donated to the school system in August to help it buy virtual learning technology.

“Mountaire Farms, we’re proud to be able to donate $30,000 to the Public Schools of Robeson County to help buy the equipment, the technology needed so our children can get to work in the classroom while at home,” Lowery said.

Chairman Lowry presented Lowery with a plaque of appreciation for his “commitment and dedication” to PSRC.

Also approved by the school board were policies pertaining to personnel in the 7,000 series, as recommended by the school board’s Policy Committee during its 5 p.m. meeting.

Board members also approved its annual $6,900 contract with the N.C. School Boards Association, which will cover the remainder of the school year.

The 2021 Beginning Teacher Plan also was adopted. The initial licensure program is a three-year period of support and assessment for beginning teachers. The initial license is valid for three years and allows the teacher to begin teaching on an independent basis. At the end of the three-year period, the teacher is either granted or denied a continuing license.

A lease agreement between PSRC and Robeson Community College to keep hosting continuing education courses in the former Green Grove Elementary school was amended to include six additional classrooms, a teacher’s lounge and restrooms for use by the college. Three classrooms formerly used by the college were dropped in the amendment.

The full school board meeting was preceded by a meeting of the board’s Policy Committee.

During a meeting that lasted about 10 minutes, committee members approved policies, included personnel policies, to be voted on during the 6 p.m. school board meeting. Also approved by the committee were policies pertaining to concussion and head injury, internet safety, service animals in schools, and injury and loss prevention.

“I want to say a thank you to the Policy Committee as well as the three principals (Rowland-Norment Elementary Principal Tara Bullard, W.H. Knuckles Elementary Principal Lisa Troy and St. Pauls High Principal Jason Suggs) who joined us to help make those changes,” interim Superintendent DeFreece said.

Chairman Lowry also commended everyone involved for their efforts.

“This is the closest we’ve had to having an updated policy manual in a long time,” Lowry said.

The chairman suggested that once completed, a printed policy manual should be made available at each school.

After coming out of a closed-door meeting the board members voted to recess Tuesday’s meeting and reconvene Monday to discuss additional business.