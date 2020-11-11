Painted Pony Vineyards schedules wine tasting for Friday

Staff report
SHANNON — Painted Pony Vineyards is hosting a wine tasting Friday to showcase its collection of wine that is locally grown and produced.

The cost of the event, called Wine Down Friday, is $8 per person. It will include a sampling of four wines, appetizers, games and entertainment. Wine also will be available for purchase by the glass or the bottle.

“We are hosting this event to promote Painted Pony Vineyard’s first wine collection,” owner Cheryl Carter said. “We are excited to not only showcase wine produced locally, but also give folks a place to unwind and relax from the stress of 2020.”

To register for the event, call 910-633-6854 by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions payment and registration will not be offered at the door.

Painted Pony Vineyards is a 64-acre working farm, including a 20-acre vineyard, located in Shannon.

Painted Pony Vineyards produces muscadine grapes. The vineyard is maintained and harvested by the owner, Lee Ander Carter. Once harvested, the grapes are sold to wineries throughout the Carolinas.

Details for the wine tasting can be found on Painted Pony Vineyards website, Facebook and Instagram.