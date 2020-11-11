Fairmont commissioners narrow search for town manager to six candidates

Larson
McCree
Related Articles
- Decisions made tougher: Pandemic impactful in football recruiting
- Four virtual job fairs scheduled in Fairmont
- County distributes money to help municipalities recoup expenses related to COVID-19
- Fairmont Board of Commissioners put together plan for finding town manager
- Fairmont commissioners vote to let LRCOG find replacement after interim town manager resigns
FAIRMONT — Commissioners here narrowed to six the number of candidates to be interviewed for the town manager position in December.
During a special meeting that took place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairmont-South Robeson Heritage Center, Fairmont commissioners met with David Richardson, Lumber River Council of Governments executive director, to consider the 29 applications received for the position and chose applicants to interview. Most of the meeting was conducted behind closed doors because it concerned a personnel matter.
Seven of the applications were incomplete, but still were reviewed by commissioners.
“So they narrowed it down. They’re going to interview six people,” said Jenny Larson, town clerk and Finance director.
Mayor Pro Tem J.J. McCree said it was “a very positive meeting” during which the board came together to move the town closer to securing a new manager.
Richardson will facilitate the interviews as commissioners listen in during three evening sessions on Dec. 8-10, Larson said.
Two alternate candidates also will be considered, in the event that other candidates do not wish to accept the town’s salary offer or are unable to attend the interview, she said.
“A lot of people are from out of state,” Larson said.
Applications were submitted by candidates from many states, including Virginia, South Carolina and Arizona, she said. One came from the West Coast.
“There’s a wide range of candidates from a variety of different backgrounds,” Larson said.
The town plans to hire a new manager by January, she said.
The Council of Governments is leading the search for a town manager at the request of commissioners.
The town voted Oct. 20 to give a $350-a-week pay raise to interim Town Manager Ricky Harris so he could stay on as the town conducted its search.
Harris was chosen as interim manager April 21. His was one of six names of candidates for the position provided by the COG. When contacted, he was the only person to express interest, Fairmont Mayor Charles Townsend said during the April 21 meeting.
Harris replaced Fairmont Town Manager Katrina Tatum who on April 6 turned in a notice of her intention to retire effective May 7. She served as a code enforcement officer for the town from 2000 to 2006. She took on the additional job of interim town manager in 2003 and held the position until she was replaced in June 2006. Tatum returned to Fairmont on Feb. 1, 2016, to serve as town manager.
Harris submitted his letter of resignation Sept. 21 because his salary from the town would affect his Social Security payments. The resignation was to be effective Oct. 30. The town took no action on the resignation, but instead voted to raise his pay to $1,350 a week, with an allowance of $100 each week for gas expenses.
Harris retired as Robeson County’s manager in December 2018, after serving in the role for about 6 1/2 years. Harris was named interim county manager in 2011. The interim status was removed in 2012.
Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]