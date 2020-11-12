Rainfall causes road closures in Robeson County

The N.C. Department of Transportation reported multiple road closures today in Robeson County caused by flooding and other weather-related incidents that are a result of heavy rain in the area.

Among the roads closed as of this evening in Robeson County are:

— Turnpike Road near Near Regan Church Road in Lumberton

— Indian Heritage Road near Lumberton

— Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton; Old Whiteville Road at Jacobs Swamp

— Derwood Road in both directions in Lumberton

— Regan Church Road in both directions in Lumberton

— Elrod Road in both directions near Rowland

— Lamb Road in both directions in Lumberton

— Wilkins Road in both directions in Lumberton

— Howell Road in both directions in Lumberton

— East White Pond Road and Pittman Street in both directions near Fairmont

— Wire Grass Road in both directions near Fairmont

— Centerville Church Road in both directions near Fairmont

— Smith Mill Road in both directions near Lumberton

The NCDOT reported hundreds of road closures, a few interstate shutdowns and some bridge washouts today have occurred because of heavy rainfall and more roads may close overnight.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recommends that motorists exercise “extreme caution” while driving “as conditions are changing rapidly.” Roads not yet impacted could suddenly be overcome with floodwaters.

Motorists are advised not to drive around barricades.

“This storm is bringing a torrential amount of rainfall to some areas of the state, and we are not out of the woods yet,” said Tim Little, the department’s chief engineer. “It’s dangerous right now to be out on the roadways, so we urge everyone to be extremely cautious.”

The NCDOT urges people never to drive through flooded roads and recommended the following safety tips for drivers:

— Never drive around barricaded roads.

— Drive at least 5-10 mph below the speed limit on wet pavement.

— Allow at least twice the normal following distance between vehicles.

— Signal for turns and brake earlier than usual.

— Turn on your headlights while using your windshield wipers.

As of 2:30 p.m., the NCDOT reported more than 230 road closures on state-maintained roads.

“Two sections of I-95 were closed today, and it’s not clear when they will reopen,” an NCDOT statement reads in part.

Interstate 95 South remained closed between mile markers 116 and 121 near Wilson and I-95 North between mile markers 102-107 in Johnston County because of flooding and potential pavement damage, as of this afternoon, according to the NCDOT.

Among other areas affected in the state by the rainfall were Iredell County, communities between Charlotte and Statesville and the Wilson-Rocky Mount area.

Two bridges were washed out while at least three other bridges sustained damage in Iredell County.

Additionally, a 20-mile stretch of I-85 in Charlotte was “sporadically closed as floodwaters crept onto the highway.”