St. Pauls police to hold Thanksgiving food drive Saturday

November 12, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

ST. PAULS — Police here will be at Food Lion Saturday taking food donations for families in need this Thanksgiving holiday.

Officers will be collecting nonperishable food items at the store located at 1062 W. Broad St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items collected during the Thanksgiving food drive will be delivered Nov. 22 to families in need.

Anyone who may know of a St. Pauls family in need of food for Thanksgiving is asked to call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910- 865-5155.