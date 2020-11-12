COVID-19 safety concerns prompt Marietta, Whitehouse VFD to cancel Christmas parade

November 12, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

MARIETTA — The Town of Marietta and Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department’s 34th annual Christmas parade has been cancelled.

The holiday event was canceled because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting us over the years and look forward to seeing everyone back in Marietta in 2021,” a parade committee statement reads in part.