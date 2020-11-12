Heavy rain falls on Robeson causing flooding, wrecks

A minivan crosses water Thursday afternoon near N.C. 72 and Collins Drive near Britts Fire Department in Lumberton. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Residents on Bloomingdale Church Road in Orrum saw flooding in their yards Thursday that nearly reached the roadways. Motorists had to drive through standing water that flowed across a curb just after they entered the roadway at the intersection of Bloomingale Church and Creek roads. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian Courtesy photo The Lumber River, as seen below the bridge on Fifth Street in Lumberton, swiftly swelled Thursday with rain and stormwater runoff. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian Standing water in the roadway caused Hillcrest Drive in Lumberton to be closed Thursday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian A motorist drives through standing water Thursday on Woodridge Drive in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian A FedEx truck drives through standing water at Carriage Hills Apartments on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton Thursday. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian A loose car bumper floats Thursday in standing water at Carriage Hills Apartments on Linkhaw Road in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Related Articles City gets $150,000 grant to help fight flooding near Highland

LUMBERTON — Heavy rain Thursday produced flooding that closed Robeson County roadways, caused traffic accidents and shortened the work day for some government employees.

“We have sporadic street flooding scattered throughout the city,” said Rob Armstrong, City of Lumberton Public Works director. “Most of it is areas that have historically had problems due to flash flooding, which is a function of the rain that we’ve had over the last several hours. We’ve got Meadow Branch, which is really full, and Five Mile Branch, which is pretty full, and we’ve got places like Highland and Walnut streets where they cross the Meadow blocked off, and they may be blocked off for some time, until tomorrow when the water can come down, I’d imagine.”

The city was experiencing more rain than had originally been forecast, he said.

That is drawing watchful eyes to the Lumber River.

“Now the river, when the rain started, the river was sturdy, we were in a good position,” Armstrong said. “The original forecast for the river was for it to crest around 13, 14 feet, which is minor flooding. Now, the revised forecast is about 18.5, 19 feet or so, which is the major flooding category.”

No more rain is forecast after the system that dumped so much rain Thursday on Robeson County moves out, he said. But, the river will crest after the rain leaves. At that point the only real flooding threats will be near the river.

“At this point, we don’t think it’s going to affect West Lumberton, where the railroad is; probably mostly around Noir Street area and Public Works (office on Cedar Street) will probably be affected, the entrance to Public Works, and Second Street, those areas might see some flooding,” Armstrong said. “But for the most part, when this rain moves out, it’ll be isolated around the river.”

Some sewer lines overflowed Thursday, he said.

“We haven’t quantified all of them right now because some of them are still ongoing,” Armstrong said Thursday. “There’s sewer overflows on Noir Street, and over on Stephens Park area, off Riverside Drive, and there’s others we’re being notified of now. We’ll have a summary of those at some point. It’s affected our wastewater collection system pretty good, too.”

As of Thursday afternoon, about six city roads were closed, he said. There were more earlier in the day, but some of them were reopened later in the day.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 5.79 inches of rain had fallen on Pembroke, said Rachel Zouzias, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Lumberton had seen 5.44 inches as of 5:14 p.m.

But things should start drying out Friday, she said. The forecast calls for lingering morning clouds, but clearing skies as the day progresses. The high temperature is expected to be 70.

“So, clearing and cooler,” Zouzias said.

The Lumber River’s water level was 15.29 feet at 7 p.m. Thursday, she said. It is expected to crest at 16.5 feet Friday morning.

On Thursday, the rain was contributing to a busy day for the State Highway Patrol in Robeson County.

Troopers had been responding to a higher volume of traffic accidents caused by weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday, said Sgt. James McVicker, of the State Highway Patrol.

The increased volume of crashes was “way more than usual,” he said.

Firefighters evacuated one resident of South Rozier Street Thursday afternoon, Lumberton Fire Chief Paul Ivey said. The department was coordinating with the Red Cross to find alternative housing until the floodwater receded. At least two other homes on the street were showing signs of flooding.

“Several houses are there that appear to have water going into houses,” Ivey said Thursday afternoon.

The fire chief advises people to disconnect all appliances if water begins to enter their homes, and keep them unplugged until the water recedes.

He advises motorists to report downed powerlines, and to leave the removal of the powerlines to the professionals.

“Any line can actually have power on it,” Ivey said.

Anyone in need of help evacuating their home or a flooded area should call the county’s Emergency Management Center at 910-671-3170, said Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management director and county fire marshal. Crews are ready to respond to residents who call saying they need help.

“Robeson County Emergency Management, with the help of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, local law enforcement, the National Weather Service, the American Red Cross and North Carolina Emergency Management are monitoring the flooding in Robeson County,” Chavis said.

The heavy rainfall prompted Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins to send some of his employees home early Thursday.

“We just allowed all civilian staff to leave the office at 4:30 p.m. to be able to travel safely during daylight before darkness falls due to roads flooding and flash flood warnings in the county,” he said.

All county employees were sent home at 4:30 p.m. so they could get home before it got dark, said Emily Jones, Robeson County Public Information officer.

“That was just due to safety,” she said.

Government officials in the towns of Rowland and Pembroke reported no major flooding incidents Thursday.